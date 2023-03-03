Sunday, May 28th

The 10th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards return to NASHVILLE's OPRY House on SUNDAY (5/28) hosted by CAIN. It's a wrap-up to the K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend (5/26-28).

The FRIDAY night kick-off concert will be headlined by TOBYMAC, and also feature COLTON DIXON, KATY NICHOLE and BLESSING OFFOR.



The SUNDAY morning worship service will be led by CHRIS TOMLIN and speaker DAVID NASSAR.



There's more information here.

