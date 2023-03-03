Studio Named After Danny Highsmith

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKML/FAYETTEVILLE, NC, paid tribute to recently retired Regional VP DANNY HIGHSMITH by officially naming its broadcast studio in his honor last FRIDAY (3/3).

The dedication, hosted by VP/Market Manager KENT DUNN, also included Mayor MITCH COLVIN proclaiming it "DANNY HIGHSMITH DAY" in the city.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, COO/EVP BRIAN BEASLEY and former cluster Market Manager MAC EDWARDS, who currently serves as the VP/Market Manager of the company’s CHARLOTTE and DETROIT operations.

HIGHSMITH worked at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP for 51 years in a variety of capacities, included serving as the Market Manager of the FAYETTEVILLE cluster. His favorite saying was, “Remember, if you see someone today without a smile, give them one of yours," which is now permanently etched, along with his image, on the WKML studio window at the station.

(L-r) Caroline Beasley, Brian Beasley, Faye Highsmith (Danny’s wife) and Danny Highsmith in front of the studio named in his honor.

