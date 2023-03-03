-
WKML/Fayetteville, NC Studios Named To Honor Danny Highsmith
by Roy Trakin
March 6, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKML/FAYETTEVILLE, NC, paid tribute to recently retired Regional VP DANNY HIGHSMITH by officially naming its broadcast studio in his honor last FRIDAY (3/3).
The dedication, hosted by VP/Market Manager KENT DUNN, also included Mayor MITCH COLVIN proclaiming it "DANNY HIGHSMITH DAY" in the city.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, COO/EVP BRIAN BEASLEY and former cluster Market Manager MAC EDWARDS, who currently serves as the VP/Market Manager of the company’s CHARLOTTE and DETROIT operations.
HIGHSMITH worked at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP for 51 years in a variety of capacities, included serving as the Market Manager of the FAYETTEVILLE cluster. His favorite saying was, “Remember, if you see someone today without a smile, give them one of yours," which is now permanently etched, along with his image, on the WKML studio window at the station.