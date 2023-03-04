Hayes

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the news that longtime record label promotion executive MEREDYTH HAYES passed away LAST WEEK (3/1) at age 62. A former LOS ANGELES native, HAYES had been living in HOUSTON for a number of years.

HAYES has been actively involved in the media for decades following her time in the music business, creating many successful corporate live events and videos as part of those campaigns.

She is survived by her son, NOLAN BADREAU, and daughter, BRIANNA BADREAU.

ALL ACCESS President & Publisher JOEL DENVER said, “MEREDYTH was a really great friend for many years. She was a bright and fun person who was a warrior for women in the music business and a terrific mom. ‘MERE’ made friends everywhere she went, and was a beacon of positivity and energy for all who were blessed to know her. You will be greatly missed.”

No immediate plans for services have been announced. ALL ACCESS will advise once something has been solidified.

« see more Net News