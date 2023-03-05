'Ben Davis & Kelly K Show'

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX)/LOUISVILLE, KT's THE BEN DAVIS & KELLY K SHOW celebrated 15 years on the air together on FRIDAY (3/3). To coincide with the anniversary, MAYOR CRAIG GREENBERG proclaimed it as "BEN DAVIS & KELLY K SHOW DAY!"

In addition, the station and show are also celebrating raising $83,124 for NORTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL. Their 14th Annual Radiothon took place over the course of 2 days and 24 hours. This money helps KENTUCKY's only free-standing, full-service pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for children, and is an advocate for the health and well being of all children - regardless of families’ ability to pay.

« see more Net News