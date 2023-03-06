Montoya

After five years on air at WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KNWT (WYOMING SOUNDS)/CODY, WY, PAUL MONTOYA has departed to launch UNCHARTED RADIO, a Triple A singer-songwriter-based streaming station.

MONTOYA said, “We learned a lot from the WYOMING SOUNDS format. UNCHARTED RADIO is similar without the cowboy music.... With the increased growth of streaming radio apps 'in-car' we felt that this was the perfect time to launch a format targeting the on-line listener. TESLA, VOLVO, GM, FORD, SAMSUNG, and APPLE TV are all focusing on app-based listening, and we decided it was time to create a AAA station taking advantage of these platforms.”

« back to Net News