-
Paul Montoya Exits KNWT (Wyoming Sounds)/Cody, WY To Launch Streaming Station 'Uncharted Radio'
by Lynn McDonnell
March 6, 2023 at 6:06 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
After five years on air at WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KNWT (WYOMING SOUNDS)/CODY, WY, PAUL MONTOYA has departed to launch UNCHARTED RADIO, a Triple A singer-songwriter-based streaming station.
MONTOYA said, “We learned a lot from the WYOMING SOUNDS format. UNCHARTED RADIO is similar without the cowboy music.... With the increased growth of streaming radio apps 'in-car' we felt that this was the perfect time to launch a format targeting the on-line listener. TESLA, VOLVO, GM, FORD, SAMSUNG, and APPLE TV are all focusing on app-based listening, and we decided it was time to create a AAA station taking advantage of these platforms.”