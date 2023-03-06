Job Cuts

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that SIRIUSXM is laying off about 475 staffers -- 8% of its workforce -- TODAY (3/6).

A memo from CEO JENNIFER WITZ to staff obtained by ALL ACCESS said that "this is going to be a challenging day," but "it is critical for us to take the right steps now to secure the long-term health and profitability of our business." In the memo, WITZ said that "the investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today’s uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured ... we identified areas in which we could limit discretionary spending to minimize the impact of any additional needs for staff reductions. We streamlined our non-headcount costs by reducing content and marketing spend, decreasing our real estate footprint, and most recently, implementing tighter restrictions in our travel and entertainment policy. However, today’s decision to reduce our workforce was required in order for us to maintain a sustainably profitable company." She added that "nearly every department across SIRIUSXM will be impacted."

The memo says that affected employees will receive severance, transitional health insurance coverage, and outplacement services.

If you are among those affected, click here to let ALL ACCESS know and add your name to the list of available former SXM employees which will be continuously updated as the story develops.

« see more Net News