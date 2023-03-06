WCNR Announces Staff Changes

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WCNR (106.1 THE CORNER)/CHARLOTTESVILLE has named former SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Triple A WFEQ (98.7 THE FREQ)/STATE COLLEGE, PD JASON CRANE as its new PD, effective MARCH 20th. CRANE replaces KENDALL STEWART, who left the station in JANUARY for the APD position at MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL (NET NEWS 1/05). Concurrently, MD JULIE KOEHRER, who has been hosting mornings on an interim basis since STEWART's departure, has officially been named APD/Morning Drive Host.

CRANE, who was PD at THE FREQ before its flip to Classic Country as WLEJ (98.7 BIGFOOT COUNTRY LEGENDS) on MARCH 21st. (NET NEWS 3/21), said, "I honestly can't believe I get to play the music I love on a station with the history -- and community connection -- of THE CORNER in a town with a music scene like CHARLOTTESVILLE'S. It's no hyperbole to say this is a dream job for me."

