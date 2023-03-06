Wallen performing at Bridgestone Arena (Photo: Ryan Smith)

BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN retains his hold on #1 in the MEDIABASE Country chart for a second consecutive week with "Thought You Should Know." His free, acoustic show at NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA on FRIDAY night in support of his just-released new album, ONE THING AT A TIME, attracted a crowd of 19,292 people, a record-setting attendance figure for the venue, according to EVP DAVID KELLS. The show was also livestreamed for free.

Ahead of the MARCH 15th kickoff of his international "One Night At A Time World Tour" in AUCKLAND, WALLEN has just added one additional date at LONDON's THE O2 on DECEMBER 3rd.

There is little movement in the chart's top 10 this week, with the records at Nos. 2-4, 6, 9 and 10 all holding steady. CARLY PEARCE's "What He Didn't Do" moves into the top 5 from #7 last week. PARKER McCOLLUM's "Handle On You" moves 8-7, and KANE BROWN and KATELYN BROWN's recent two-week #1, "Thank God," descends 5-8.

