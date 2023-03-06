Steele

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX has hired AGM/ALBUQUERQUE OM and Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS (KISS 97.3) and Hot AC KKRG (MIX 105.1)/ALBUQUERQUE PD JONATHAN STEELE. STEELE takes the reigns at KKFR on MARCH 20

STEELE has been at AGM/ALBUQUERQUE since MAY 2022. He succeeds former KKFR PD BEN "DJ COMPLEX" ROMERO who stepped down in FEBRUARY. (NET NEWS 2/24)

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP (DVMG) Pres./CEO JEFF TRUMPER commented, "JONATHAN’s drive, energy and vision will lead POWER 98.3 / 96.1 to new heights. JONATHAN has a great deal of respect and admiration for POWER’s iconic brand and heritage and is excited to begin his new journey here at DVMG."

STEELE added, "Being able to lead this iconic and heritage brand is the exact kind of opportunity why I got into this business. POWER is one of the most respected radio stations in the country and I can't wait to take it to the next level! I'm excited to work with the excellent group of individuals at DESERT VALLEY MEDIA who I believe match the passion and vision that I have. Special thanks to JEFF TRUMPER and TIM RICHARDS for the opportunity. I'm ready to go!"

« see more Net News