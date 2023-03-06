Smith

AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA afternoon drive anchor JAY SCOTT SMITH has exited the station after four years as one of a pair of layoffs reported by THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. The paper reports that SMITH and an unnamed digital content producer were laid off on THURSDAY (4/2).

SMITH joined KYW in 2019 after three years at crosstown WHYY INC. noncommercial News-Talk WHYY and previously worked at MACDONALD BROADCASTING Hip Hop WQHH (POWER 96.5)/LANSING, MI, GANNETT's DETROIT NEWS and ASBURY PARK PRESS, ADVANCE's MLIVE.COM, and THEGRIO.COM.

« back to Net News