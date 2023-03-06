Don't Miss What Ginny Morris Has To Share

One of the more introspective learning opportunities at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 are the FIRESIDE CHATS with major execs and personalities. This year we kick off ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 on APRIL 26th at 9:00a (PT) with GINNY MORRIS, HUBBARD BROADCASTING Chairman/CEO who will chat with ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER, presented by FUTURI MEDIA.

In this one-on-one conversation, we’ll talk to HUBBARD’s GINNY MORRIS who is a forward-thinking and innovative broadcaster who grew up in the radio business, and it's truly part of her DNA. We’ll learn about her insight and vision on many topics, like:

MORRIS’s optimism about radio and what radio can do to ensure a place for AM/FM radio on the dashboard and to stand out among the choices.

GINNY’s thoughts on podcasting as a business, the importance of nurturing the next wave of talent, both on-air and behind the scenes.

How should radio respond to the competition from DSPs for younger demos?

MORRIS’ feelings about radio’s digital future and in particular her experiment with turning KSTP-AM, into a digital-first brand called Skor North, with the linear radio station being just a part of a larger entity that encompasses podcasts and the website.

What, if anything, needs to change in the way AM/FM radio are measured.

How will AI and resources like ChatGPT play into radio’s future?

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 is less than two months away, APRIL 26, 27, 28 -- a virtual presentation packed with 81 speakers/content creators, featured in 18 sessions, six daily from 9:00a - 3p (PT).

