SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' Classic Country WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA, morning host CHRIS “CHAPPY” CHAPMAN has departed to join WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO as Program Manager, a newly-created position. He joined WSIG in 2019 from SUMMITMEDIA AC KSRZ/OMAHA (NET NEWS 8/30/19).

CHAPPY tells ALL ACCESS, "WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA is a wonderful organization. I've been volunteering with them for a few years now, and this opportunity came up to work with [Dir./Broadcast and Media Partnerships] JEFF [PIERCE] again, and work from home. Couldn't pass it up!"

Congratulate CHAPPY here, and learn more about WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA and its mission to support veterans and the U.S. Armed Forces here.

