Layoffs

ALL ACCESS has learned that ALPHA MEDIA has reduced staffing at several stations in some suburban CHICAGO markets, including AC WSSR (STAR 96.7), sister Classic Rocker WRXQ (Q ROCK) and N/T/S WJOL-A/JOLIET, IL. There were layoffs at Hot AC WXLC (102.3 XLC)/WAUKEGAN, IL as well as Classic Rocker WERV (95.9 THE RIVER)/AURORA, IL.

Among those exiting: WERV morning man MITCH MICHAELS, afternooner DAWN from Q ROCK, WXLC morning star WES McKANE as well as PD/middayer FRANK WRIGHT are out. At WSSR, afternooner ANTHONY KORIS is looking for work too.

ALL ACCESS has been told that as many as 10 folks are out.

If you know of any other layoffs, click here to report them.

« see more Net News