Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, "THURSDAY Is The New Black", JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS digs into the drive to move to a four-day workweek and what that may mean for radio programming during the week, over the extended weekend and to THURSDAYS.

One result may be added structure to the workweek and workplace. As JACOBS notes, "But the prospect of an official 4-day workweek at least provides redefinition to our jobs – and our lives. Unlike the current patchwork quilt of work, PTO, WFH, three-day holiday weekends, and other business uncertainty, it seems like our jobs rarely fall into a comfortable routine."

