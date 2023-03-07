Sold

WHYY, INC. is selling News-Talk WNJS-F/BERLIN, NJ (simulcast of News-Talk WHYY-F/PHILADELPHIA) to BUX-MONT EDUCATIONAL RADIO ASSOCIATION for $110,000. WHYY acquired the station as part of its acquisition of five SOUTH JERSEY FMs from the NEW JERSEY PUBLIC BROADCASTING AUTHORITY in 2011; it has since sold WNJB-F/BRIDGETON, NJ to BRIDGE OF HOPE and is now selling off WNJS, which serves the HAMMONTON and GLASSBORO area between PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTIC CITY.

In another filing with the FCC, RADIO BY GRACE, INC. is selling W247CJ/MANCHESTER, GA to CHRISTOPHER MURRAY's P.B. BROADCASTING OF GEORGIA, LLC for $14,751. The primary station is Classic Hits WFDR-A (FOX FM)/MANCHESTER, GA.

And in a deal yet to appear in the FCC database, KASPAR MEDIA is selling AC WSHW (SHINE 99)/WARSAW, OH to OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY for an undisclosed price, according to a release from owner RUSS KASPAR at the CLINTON COUNTY DAILY NEWS.

