Pictured (from top to bottom): Daly, Digby, Wapelhorst, Welch and Featherston

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has promoted COURTNEY DALY, BEKAH DIGBY and MARIE WAPELHORST to Dir./Streaming roles, as well as ANNA SCOTT WELCH to Mgr./Streaming for the company. The label group has also added SAM FEATHERSTONE as Dir./Streaming.

DALY joined BMLG seven years ago, and has been key in leading digital partnerships and driving streaming consumption for artists TIM McGRAW, THOMAS RHETT, BRANTLEY GILBERT and LADY A, among others. She oversees YOUTUBE channel growth and engagement on behalf of the entire label group through editorial placement, marketing initiatives and content development.

DIGBY has been with the company since 2020, and has secured back-to-back placement on THE PANDORA TEN with CONNER SMITH (2022) and JACKSON DEAN (2023), making them the only Country artists featured on PANDORA’s all-genre "Artist To Watch List" two years running.

WAPELHORST, who also joined BMLG in 2020, spearheaded a partnership with PELOTON that launched campaigns for FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, THOMAS RHETT and CARLY PEARCE. She paired TIM McGRAW with SPOTIFY for the exclusive series THE DROP IN, where he virtually surprised a group of healthcare workers during the pandemic, and she was also essential in the success of DANIELLE BRADBERY’s “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots” led by placement on SPOTIFY’s Hot Country playlist, which has amassed more than 53 million streams on the platform to date.

WELCH joined BMLG in 2021 from INTEGRITY MUSIC where she served as the Data and Operations Coord. In her new role, she will work closely with SOUNDCLOUD, TOUCHTUNES, TIDAL and more, to continue cultivating relationships between partners and the label group’s multi-genre artist roster of more than 40 artists.

FEATHERSTONE joins BMLG from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, where he served as the Associate Dir./Commercial Partnerships, working with acts such as KIRK FRANKLIN, ZACH WILLIAMS, ELEVATION WORSHIP and MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, as well as collaborations with DOLLY PARTON, H.E.R, WALKER HAYES and more.

BMLG VP/Digital Consumption DAVE KELLY said, "I’ve been honored to work alongside COURTNEY, BEKAH, MARIE and ANNA SCOTT on the BIG MACHINE stream team for several years now. Their promotions are all hard earned and well-deserved, plus we’re equally thrilled to welcome SAM to this team of amazing music executives. They all understand the ever-changing landscape that is streaming in 2023. I have full confidence that they will continue to stay on the forefront of all the new and exciting ways to work with our partners exposing the amazing music [Chairman/CEO] SCOTT BORCHETTA, our A&R team and our artists work so hard to deliver!"

« see more Net News