"DATEABLE" hosts/creators JULIE KRAFCHICK and YUE XU have a new dating podcast debuting MARCH 9th for FROLIC MEDIA via IHEARTPODCASTS. "EXIT INTERVIEW" will feature individuals allowing their dating experiences to be dissected and analyzed by their exes and friends.

"In every part of life we get feedback except our dating lives. We're often met with lines such as 'It's not you, it's me’ or ‘I'm just not ready,’ but how do you find out why that first date never went to a second or why that situationship didn't turn into a relationship?” said KRAFCHICK. “We're thrilled to dive into this dating experiment to get the real answers and discover patterns of what may be holding daters back from having the love lives they've always wanted."

