Lineup Announced

"BOB KINGSLEY's Acoustic Alley" has announced the talent lineup for this year's event at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) in NASHVILLE. Hosted by FITZ of SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "Country Top 40 with FITZ," the evening annually features a group of songwriters and artist/writers who perform some of Country music's biggest hits that they have written.

This year's lineup includes RHETT AKINS, RANDY MONTANA, HUNTER PHELPS, BRYAN SIMPSON, JEFFREY STEELE, ANTHONY SMITH and MARYNN TAYLOR. It will take place on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th from 7-9:30p at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

FITZ said, "The talent lineup for this year's 'BOB KINGSLEY's Acoustic Alley' is truly remarkable. We are excited to bring together some of the most talented songwriters and artists in Country music for a night of incredible performances. This event has become one of the most highly anticipated events of CRS, and we can't wait to see everyone there."

