B. K. KIRKLAND was one of the recent layoffs at SIRUISXM (3/6). He was Dir./Music Programming for the Old School R&B GROOVE channel and had been with the company for 22 years.

The former longtime INNER CITY BROADCASTING Air Personality/PD for WBLS, WLIB/NY, was also VP/Programming for the company and oversaw KBLX, KRE/BERKLEY-SAN FRANCISCO, KUTE, KGFJ/LOS ANGELES, and WLBS/DETROT. His resume also includes stints at WVKO/COLUMBUS, OH and WHAT/PHILADELPHIA.

KIRKLAND told ALL ACCESS, I'm happy with the legacy I left behind. The daily work was great, but I'm very proud to have done the pop-up channel features like MICHAEL JACKSON, QUINCY JONES, ARETHA FRANKLIN-we covered her funeral live, JANET JACKSON, THE ISLEY BROTHERS, GAMBLE & HUFF and so many others. I had an intimate opportunity to share the stories behind the music. I want to thank everyone at SIRIUSXM for the privilege of being a part of something so special. I'm looking forward to my next opportunity. I can be reached at (301) 928-9385.”

