Cannon

A post on Twitter with a baby bottle emoji sparked rumors that there may be another baby in the future for NICK CANNON. However, it appears that “new baby” is a new TV show.

CANNON is expected to play a starring role on “Who’s Having My Baby,” which is scheduled to premier in the SPRING on E! ENTERTAINMENT. Called, “The Mother Of All Game Shows,” and hosted by KEVIN HART, the show will star CANNON who will pick from a slate of contestants who want to have his next baby.

CANNON is the father of 12 children. You can read more from E! and see the show trailer here.

