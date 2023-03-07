-
WSB-F (B98.5)/Atlanta Signs Up For 'The Hook Up' Prep From AdLarge's Good Parts Media
by Roy Trakin
March 8, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5)/ATLANTA has signed up for "THE HOOK UP" prep service from ADLARGE's GOOD PARTS MEDIA.
KARA WILSON, co-host of "THE TAD, DREX & KARS SHOW," said, “We love THE HOOKUP! They have premium pop culture and entertainment content before anyone else and it fits perfectly with our show. It's the first thing I look at every morning.”