MacDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING Top 40 WKHQ/TRAVERSE CITY, MI has hired ASHLEY "Z" ELZINGA for mornings and PD. The radio host started on MARCH 6th.

Said VP/Programming PETER GARBER, “We feel very blessed that ASHLEY has agreed to take on this new opportunity with KHQ. She is a sought-after talent in radio right now, and she chose to join KHQ because she loves the station and loves NORTHERN MIGHIGAN. She’s a phenomenal broadcaster, an even better person, and we are confident you are going to love her as your new KHQ morning show host.”

Added ASHLEY, “To be able to host my first morning show at KHQ really is a dream come true. I love this team and am so blessed to be back with MacDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING for this next phase in my career. Thank you to all for this phenomenal opportunity and for believing in me. Let's go NORTHERN MICHIGAN!"

ASHLEY remains with VIRTUAL JOCK, tracking nights for HUBBARD BROADCASTING Top 40 KQMV (MOVIN' 92.5)/SEATTLE and ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 955)/PORTLAND, OR.

