July 12th

IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE Alternative KIWR (89.7 THE RIVER)/OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS announces "RIVER RIOT 2023" will be JULY 12th at WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER with FALLING IN REVERSE, ICE NINE KILLS, UNDEROATH, and CATCH YOUR BREATH.

THE RIVER pre-sale started yesterday at 897theriver.com.

