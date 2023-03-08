Hosts Event

On TUESDAY (3/7), in advance of TODAY's INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY, iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK hosted a day of panels featuring some of the women of iHEARTMEDIA and other women executives. The event was hosted by GANDHI from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK's "ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW."

The event also featured remarks from iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM and iHEARTMEDIA Pres. of Multi-Market Partnerships JULIE DONOHUE and a performance by RACHEL WEBB from the BROADWAY musical "& JULIET."

Panels at the event included:

#EMBRACE EQUITY with DANIELLE MONARO from ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW, iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop And R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1) host ANGIE MARTINEZ, WHTZ (Z100)'s CRYSTAL ROSAS, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.1)'s MARIA MILITO and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKTU's CAROLINA BERMUDEZ. THEA MITCHEM moderated the panel.

RISING IN THE RANKS was moderated by iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE-FM)'s HELEN LITTLE and featured THINX INC's TRICIA CALLENDER, U.S. BANK's ERIN GULDEN and RECKITT's ADRIANA CARDENAS.

LEADING ON BROADWAY featured iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE-FM)'s CHRISTINE NAGY doing the moderation with panelists iHEARTRADIO BROADWAY Dir. SJ ARNEGGER, GRAPEVINE PR's MOLLY BARNETT, SERINO COYNE's DIANA SALAMEH and SPOTCO's KRISTEN RATHBUN.

WAY UP WITH ANGELA YEE was an interview with PREMIER NETWORKS host and former THE BREAKFAST CLUB co-host ANGELA YEE. iHEARTMEDIA SVP of Multicultural Sales NICKY SPARROW conducted the interview with YEE.





L-R: Angie Martinez, Thea Mitchem, Carolina Bermudez, Danielle Monaro, Maria Milito, & Crystal Rosas (Photo: Steve Prue / iHeartMedia)





