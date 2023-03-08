Another Investor

PODCAST RADIO has received what it calls a "significant investment" from the U.K.'s TINDLE MEDIA GROUP. The U.K.-based all-podcast radio station, airing on DAB and streaming online, is partnered with KMG NETWORKS for distribution of a U.S. version in AMERICA this SPRING and received an investment from NATION BROADCASTING last year; other investors include EVERGREEN PODCASTS and former BBC RADIO 1 personality BRUNO BROOKES.

TINDLE MEDIA GROUP CEO DANNY CAMMIADE said, “With some of the most listened-to local radio stations anywhere in the British Isles, we have a strong history in providing content which engages listeners. That is why our investment is a natural extension for our company. We look forward to seeing PODCAST RADIO grow and make a real difference both in the UK and the international market.”

PODCAST RADIO CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’re pleased to have two very well-established commercial radio groups support our exciting plans to grow internationally. Both NATION and TINDLE have shown great faith in PODCAST RADIO, and we will draw on their considerable operational and commercial experience as we expand into U.S. audio.”

PODCAST RADIO Director PAUL CHANTLER said, “With KMG NETWORKS, we are close to announcing our first partnership with a major U.S. broadcaster, which will see us launch in several radio markets in NORTH AMERICA. NATION and TINDLE are supporting us to do this and more in 2023.”

KMG NETWORKS CEO GARY KRANTZ said, “PODCAST RADIO has established itself as a leading innovator and forward-thinking company in the UK, providing a game-changing way for listeners to discover new podcasts. PODCAST RADIO dramatically increases the content offerings of spoken word stations and provides new and highly targeted content sponsorship opportunities for marketers.”

