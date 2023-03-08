Winners

The PODCAST ACADEMY has announced the winners of its third annual AMBIES (Awards for Excellence in Audio), The winners were honored in a live ceremony in LAS VEGAS last night (3/7), hosted by LARRY WILMORE.

The winners:

Podcast of The Year: CHAMELEON: WILD BOYS

Best Business Podcast: BUSINESS WARS

Best Comedy Podcast: WHY WON'T YOU DATE ME? WITH NICOLE BYER

Best DIY Podcast: QUEER NEWS

Best Documentary Podcast: BONE VALLEY

Best Entertainment Podcast: SCAMFLUENCERS

Best Fiction Podcast: LAST KNOWN POSITION

Best History Podcast: SLOW BURN: ROE V. WADE

Best Indie Podcast: BLIND LANDING

Best Interview Podcast: THE ASSIGNMENT WITH AUDIE CORNISH

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast: TED RADIO HOUR

Best News Podcast: WHAT NEXT

Best Original Score and Music Supervision: DISGRACELAND – JAKE BRENNAN, MATT BEAUDOIN, RYAN SPRAKER, BRYCE KANZER

Best Performance in Audio Fiction: BORRASCA (SEASON 2) – COLE SPROUSE, SARAH YARKIN

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast: A SLIGHT CHANGE OF PLANS

Best Podcast for Kids: TAI ASKS WHY

Best Podcast Host or Hosts: LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR – RECLAIMED: THE STORY OF MAMIE TILL MOBLEY

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast: STRICT SCRUTINY

Best Production and Sound Design: TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ – JAI BERGER

Best Reporting: BONE VALLEY – GILBERT KING, KELSEY DECKER

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction: I HEAR FEAR – JENNY DEIKER RESTIVO, NATHALIE CHICHA

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction: IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SÁNCHEZ – ERICK GALINDO, ALEJANDRO MENDOZA

Best Society and Culture Podcast: IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SÁNCHEZ

Best Sports Podcast: THE LEAD

Best True Crime Podcast UP AND VANISHED- THE TRIAL OF RYAN DUKE

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast: COME AS YOU ARE

