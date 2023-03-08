-
Podcast Academy Names Winners Of 2023 Ambie Awards
by Perry Michael Simon
March 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM (PT)
The PODCAST ACADEMY has announced the winners of its third annual AMBIES (Awards for Excellence in Audio), The winners were honored in a live ceremony in LAS VEGAS last night (3/7), hosted by LARRY WILMORE.
The winners:
Podcast of The Year: CHAMELEON: WILD BOYS
Best Business Podcast: BUSINESS WARS
Best Comedy Podcast: WHY WON'T YOU DATE ME? WITH NICOLE BYER
Best DIY Podcast: QUEER NEWS
Best Documentary Podcast: BONE VALLEY
Best Entertainment Podcast: SCAMFLUENCERS
Best Fiction Podcast: LAST KNOWN POSITION
Best History Podcast: SLOW BURN: ROE V. WADE
Best Indie Podcast: BLIND LANDING
Best Interview Podcast: THE ASSIGNMENT WITH AUDIE CORNISH
Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast: TED RADIO HOUR
Best News Podcast: WHAT NEXT
Best Original Score and Music Supervision: DISGRACELAND – JAKE BRENNAN, MATT BEAUDOIN, RYAN SPRAKER, BRYCE KANZER
Best Performance in Audio Fiction: BORRASCA (SEASON 2) – COLE SPROUSE, SARAH YARKIN
Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast: A SLIGHT CHANGE OF PLANS
Best Podcast for Kids: TAI ASKS WHY
Best Podcast Host or Hosts: LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR – RECLAIMED: THE STORY OF MAMIE TILL MOBLEY
Best Politics or Opinion Podcast: STRICT SCRUTINY
Best Production and Sound Design: TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ – JAI BERGER
Best Reporting: BONE VALLEY – GILBERT KING, KELSEY DECKER
Best Scriptwriting, Fiction: I HEAR FEAR – JENNY DEIKER RESTIVO, NATHALIE CHICHA
Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction: IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SÁNCHEZ – ERICK GALINDO, ALEJANDRO MENDOZA
Best Society and Culture Podcast: IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SÁNCHEZ
Best Sports Podcast: THE LEAD
Best True Crime Podcast UP AND VANISHED- THE TRIAL OF RYAN DUKE
Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast: COME AS YOU ARE