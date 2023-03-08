Nominees Announced

Nominees for the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS were announced today, with LAINEY WILSON leading the way with four nominations for the fan-voted awards show. CODY JOHNSON, JELLY ROLL, and KANE BROWN follow with three nominations each. The show, hosted by BROWN and KELSEA BALLERINI, will air live from AUSTIN's MOODY CENTER on CBS APRIL 2nd at 8p (ET), with live streaming and on-demand on PARAMOUNT+.

WILSON's four nominations include Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year. New this year, the Breakthrough Video of the Year category expands to include separate male and female winners and recognizes 12 format breakout nominees across the two categories.

WYNONNA JUDD received two nominations, including one with her late mother, NAOMI JUDD, for their final performance together at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS. Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 21 first-time nominees.

Each winner will be selected by the fans, who can see the full list of nominees for each category and vote here.

CMT will air the CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content from the show on APRIL 6th at 8p (ET/PT). Show performers, presenters and additional details will be announced soon.

