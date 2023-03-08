Deal With Hipgnosis

In-game music platform REACTIONAL MUSIC has inked a deal with HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT to open the latter's song catalog for use with REACTIONAL's technology, which allows video game players to play music of their choice while playing and causes the game's visuals to react to the music.

HIPGNOSIS Chief Music Officer TED COCKLE said, “This partnership brings forward the day when gamers throughout the world can interactively enjoy their favorite songs while playing their favorite games -- a step-change in the gamers’ enjoyment and experience. We’re delighted to be able to work with REACTIONAL to help create something which will bring so much pleasure.”

REACTIONAL MUSIC Pres. DAVID KNOX, a former manager at ELECTRONIC ARTS, said, “Right from the first conversation HIPGNOSIS understood what we are doing at REACTIONAL MUSIC. We have a shared vision around the importance of the artist and the creator, putting them at the centre of what we do, ensuring transparency as part of an ethical and equitable model that works for the artist, the games developer and the rights holder.

“The HIPGNOSIS catalogue is a formidable partner for REACTIONAL. Its music and songs are the soundtrack to our lives.

“The intersection of games and music is incredibly exciting. Commercially it presents opportunities for both industries with in-game purchases; creatively it is compelling for artists, composers, and games developers to work more closely. And it’s not just new game releases. REACTIONAL’s platform enables curation and personalization of music in existing games franchises as part of a seasonal refresh.”

