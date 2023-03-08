Blige

MARY J. BLIGE will headline THE STRENGTH OF A WOMAN FESTIVAL & SUMMIT MAY 11th-14th at STATE FARM ARENA in ATLANTA. BLIGE created the 4-day female empowerment event and it's being done in partnership with PEPSI TAKEOVER ATLANTA and LIVE NATION URBAN.

Other artists confirmed to perform include LAURYN HILL, SUMMER WALKER, ROBERT GLASPER, MIKE EPPS, JODECI, BUSTA RHYMES, JEEZY, METHOD MAN, JADAKISS, LUCKY DAYE, COCO JONES, SAUCY SANTANA, SUNDAY SERVICE COLLECTIVE, and MUNI LONG.

BLIGE said, "I’m so excited to bring our STRENGTH OF A WOMAN FESTIVAL & SUMMIT back to ATLANTA for its second year. Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I'm so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course LIVE NATION URBAN, PEPSI and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”

MJB VP NICOLE JACKSON added, "The popularity and impact of the inaugural STRENGTH OF A WOMAN FESTIVAL & SUMMIT successfully showed how and why Black women are the blueprint for cultural relevancy and inclusion. Being able to look back and see the global reach the festival had through our livestream and billions of media impressions is confirmation that we are filling a void in the festival space. MARY, ASHAUNNA, and myself are overjoyed to be back in ATLANTA again and look forward to continued expansion in our programming and partnerships."

PEPSICO Industry Relations and Multicultural Development SVP KENT MONTGOMERY commented, "The STRENGTH OF A WOMAN FESTIVAL AND SUMMIT is a testament to the power of amplifying Black women and their voices --starting with MARY, someone whose vision and presence has been instrumental in its success. As a brand and company rooted in celebrating culture and uplifting communities, we are thrilled to show our support and continue to provide new ways to elevate the festival experience for guests throughout the expanded weekend of activities, all while highlighting and supporting the remarkable women of the ATLANTA community,”

General tickets go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 10th at 10a (ET). For more information check here.

« see more Net News