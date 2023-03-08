Weekly Podcast

Country artist STEPHANIE QUAYLE is releasing a weekly, 15-minute podcast tied to her latest album, "On the Edge." Her "ON THE EDGE PODCAST" will give behind-the-scenes stories for each of the songs on the album, which was released in NOVEMBER OF 2022.

The BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP artist said, "I felt strongly that utilizing my voice in every capacity to share my own continuous journey of healing would go beyond the album. The podcast is a natural place for the conversation to continue and shed light on how I’m working through it all, and maybe there are flickers of light that you can use in your own life. My hope is that you will be able to borrow courage if you are going through something difficult and know that you are not alone."

She added, "We all have a voice, and through that gift we can all amplify our voices to collectively create more space for empathy, kindness and understanding. The truth is difficult, but like the very wise ROBERT FROST once said, ‘the only way 'round is through.'”

New podcast episodes will be released on WEDNESDAYS.

