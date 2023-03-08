Olsen (Photo: Luke Rogers)

The next installment of the "SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER" series hosted by guest musicians on CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY will be hosted by singer-songwriter ANGEL OLSEN. OLSEN recently announced the lead single “Nothing’s Free” from her new EP "FOREVER MEANS," out APRIL 14th on JAGJAGUWAR.

OLSEN said, "Thank you for having me as part of the SATURDAY TAKEOVER SERIES. I fell in love with WOODSTOCK, and I was honored to be able to share some of my songs at WDST."

The show airs SATURDAY, MARCH 11th from 10p-11p (ET).

