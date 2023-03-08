-
CKYY/Ontario, Canada Is Now 'New Country 89.1'
by Roy Trakin
March 9, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MY BROADCASTING CORPORATION Country CKYY/ONTARIO, CANADA will go from being branded as "COUNTRY 89, TODAY'S BEST COUNTRY" to "NEW COUNTRY 89.1" under the direction of VP/Content & Regional Mgr. ROB MISE, PD DAVE DEVINE and Consultant PHIL KALLSEN.
MISE tells ALL ACCESS the format refresh will position the station as "a hot, dynamic Country leader and a breath of fresh air for Country radio in the NIAGARA region. This radio station will deliver the biggest hits heard more often, the biggest stars and the biggest results for our local advertisers."
Listen here.