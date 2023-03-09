Opening

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES is looking to add to its production/programming team with a new Imaging Director.

The station's online application site describes the position: "POWER 106 is looking for the next creative genius to transform POWER 106’s rich history! You must be able to create movies from just sounds and words, be an exceptional storyteller, live and breathe Hip Hop, have NO desire to be on the air, be fluent in audio editing in a fast-paced environment and would kill for a chance to image one of the most influential Hip Hop stations on the planet! If this is you, please submit your application for consideration!"

