BDJ RADIO ENTERPRISES, LLC is selling News-Talk KXEN-A-K264CY (REAL TALK)/ST. LOUIS, 920 AM, LLC is selling Sports Betting WGNU-A (THE GAME)/ST. LOUIS, and RADIO PROPERTY VENTURES, LLC and WHAT'swGNU, LLC are selling related assets to EAST CENTRAL BROADCASTING, LLC for $210,000 ($30,000 down, the rest in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement between MARCH 1st and closing. EAST CENTRAL has been simulcasting its News-Talkj KRTK-A/HERMANN, MO on KXEN since OCTOBER 2021.

In other filings with the FCC, CHEROKEE BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling Country WCVP-A and AC WCNG/MURPHY, NC and Country WCVP-F/ROBBINSVILLE, NC to AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE, INC. for $550,000.

KXLE, INC. is selling News-Talk KXLE-A (NEWSTALK 1240) and Country KXLE-F/ELLENSBURG, WA to ELLENSBURG RADIO BROADCASTING, LLC for $250,000.

TIMOTHY C. CUTFORTH is selling KJME-A/FOUNTAIN-COLORADO SPRINGS, CO to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $70,000.

And JOHN PAUL REYNOLDS is donating W267BC/BLAIRSVILLE, GA to AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE, INC.

