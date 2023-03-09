Ross

Among the casualties of SIRIUSXM's job cuts last week (NET NEWS 3/6) was longtime air talent RON ROSS.

ROSS hosted mornings on the satellite service and its predecessor XM RADIO for 16 years, first on XM's FLIGHT 26 and later on the combined service's THE PULSE. ROSS can be reached at (240) 344-3820 or rjjkna@aol.com.

Welp, I survived a merger, a heart attack, and a global pandemic but after nearly 16 years it’s over. I was laid off from @SiriusXM yesterday in their purge. No more #RonRossMorningShow. Thank you thank you thank you for welcoming me into your mornings. We had some fun didn’t we? — Ron Ross (@RadioRonRoss) March 7, 2023

