iHEARTMEDIA Triple A KBCO/DENVER PD SCOTT ARBOUGH is retiring on MARCH 31st after 38 years at the station, the last 23 as PD. ARBOUGH joined KBCO in 1985 from KTCL/FORT COLLINS, where he was MD. He has 35 CDs, two vinyl albums and two vinyl singles of music recorded in KBCO Studio C, benefitting local charities.

ARBOUGH said, “It has been an amazing journey and the thrill of a lifetime to be a part of KBCO for 38 years. I have been inspired by the extremely talented radio professionals who have dedicated their careers to creating this iconic radio station. I wish to thank each of them for their commitment to our community and for believing in our mission to create this unique and successful radio station. I begin the next phase of my life knowing that the team at KBCO will carry on for many years to come.”

iHEARTMEDIA ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGION SVP/Programming JOJO TURNBEAUGH said, “It’s been my privilege working with the true architect of the AAA format, and now it’s an honor helping you celebrate your retirement. To quote your great imaging, SCOTT ARBOUGH, YOU ARE KBCO. Now hook up that camper and enjoy your retirement.”

