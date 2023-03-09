Brutus & Darla The Wonder Dog

Music media veteran LOU BRUTUS, who had just marked his 22nd anniversary at SIRIUSXM, has been included in the company’s recent layoffs (NET NEWS 3/6/23). He worked as Sr. Director of Music Programming, overseeing the content for a long and diverse lineup of channels.

An inductee to the Rock Radio Hall of Fame, BRUTUS' career includes on-air work at WMMR/PHILADELPHIA, WRCX/CHICAGO, WHFS/WASHINGTON DC, and WHJY/PROVIDENCE. He will continue as host of the programs "HARDDRIVE WITH LOU BRUTUS" and "HARDDRIVE XL WITH LOU BRUTUS" from UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS.

BRUTUS is also a best-selling author with his memoir "SONIC WARRIOR: MY LIFE AS A ROCK N ROLL REPROBATE" topping multiple new book charts on AMAZON. He is currently at work on his next book "ONE MAN - THREE THOUSAND CONCERTS: THE GREATEST COLLECTION OF ROCK N ROLL SH*T EVER ASSEMBLED." BRUTUS is also a noted photographer with his music pics used by the likes of CHEAP TRICK, HALESTORM, SKILLET, STONE SOUR, GIBSON GUITARS, WASHBURN GUITARS, PEARL DRUMS, and many others.

Reach out to BRUTUS at LouBrutus@aol.com.

« back to Net News