Gould-Bradbury, Chamberlain and Cooper

RED STREET RECORDS is expanding its team with three new hires. BROOKLYNN GOULD-BRADBURY joins as Mgr./Of Publicity and Communications, DOTTIE CHAMBERLAIN as Executive Asst./OM, and RILEY COOPER as Digital Marketing Coord.

GOULD-BRADBURY joins RED STREET RECORDS from CMT, where she started on the music and talent team, and most recently worked as an Associate Producer on the digital team. CHAMBERLAIN previously worked as the longtime Executive Asst. to MIKE DUNGAN, the outgoing Chairman and CEO of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. COOPER comes to RED STREET RECORDS after completing internships with SWEET TALK PUBLICITY, TENNESSEE GOLF FOUNDATION and TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT.

RED STREET RECORDS owner and CEO JAY DEMARCUS said, “At RED STREET RECORDS, our team is dedicated to putting artists first and helping them build successful careers. BROOKLYNN, DOTTIE, and RILEY all bring a wealth of music industry experience as well as a true passion for serving artists in their careers. We’re thrilled to have all three of them joining the RED STREET RECORDS family!”

« see more Net News