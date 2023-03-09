New Panel Added

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2023) has expanded its lineup with a timely new pop-up session, "Let's Chat: GPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of On-Air Talent." The panel is set for TUESDAY, MARCH 14th at 8a (CT) at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

Artificial intelligence, CHATGPT, and their role in radio are gaining traction and being debated. With companies already offering AI DJs, the panel will address whether AI DJs can replace live personalities, the benefits AI offers to programmers, whether it's a fad, and whether AI is the future for radio. Panelists will include FUTURI MEDIA's ZENA BURNS and AUDACY Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF) /PORTLAND morning personality NICK STEELE.

More agenda details surrounding the three-day event are now available on the official CRS 2023 mobile app. To download the app, visit the APP STORE and GOOGLE PLAY, and search for "CRS2023."

« back to Net News