JOHN "BYRD" KEMPF has been promoted to permanent Afternoon Host at HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO. The veteran host took over afternoons on an interim basis in DECEMBER after hosting evenings since 2020 and filling in since 2012; he previously hosted at crosstown Active Rock WLUP.

BYRD said, “I'm incredibly excited, honored and humbled to take on this new role in afternoons at the legendary 97.1 THE DRIVE in CHICAGO as the next chapter in my odyssey! Much gratitude to (Brand & Content Director) KEITH HASTINGS, (VP/Market Mgr.) JEFF ENGLAND, (EVP/Programming) GREG STRASSELL, (consultant) FRED JACOBS, (Chair/CEO) GINNY MORRIS and the entire HUBBARD CHICAGO family for the belief and the opportunity. Can't wait to get started!”

HASTINGS added, “BYRD has been a CHICAGO fixture at the format for over 20 years, and an important part of THE DRIVE team for over 10 of those. He’s more than earned this prime opportunity and I’m excited about his role in this natural evolution of our legacy brand.”

