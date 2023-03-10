New Agents, Signings

FIRST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT has added two new agents, taking on FABER MUSIC Film/TV Composer Manager ZOE HART in its LONDON office and promoting Agent's Assistant HAILEY FLAME to Agent in the LOS ANGELES office.

HART said, “FAM’s roster is impressive and the executive team is brilliant. I was already a fan of many of the composers, so I’m excited to be contributing to the development and elevation of their careers at an agency with such passion, energy and ambition.”

FLAME said, “It’s an honour to be an integral part of our clients’ careers. Working hard and fighting for them every day to reach the next level is extremely rewarding.”

U.S. Operations Head/Agent ALEXANDER VANGELOS said, “As FIRST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT continues to build our worldwide roster of established and up-and-coming talent, it’s important that they are complemented by the best executive talent. With HAILEY established in her new role, as well as the addition of ZOE’s expertise on the other side of the pond, we’re thrilled to be boosting our transatlantic business through the growth of our team. We are in the best position in our company’s history to support and deliver opportunities for our stellar composer, music supervisor and music editor clients.”

The agency has recently signed several composers, including AARON MAY & DAVID RIDLEY, JON OPSTAD, MADISON WILLING, and RUTGER HOEDEMAEKERS; Music Supervisor SARAH GILES; and Music Editor CLARE BATTERTON.

