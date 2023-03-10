-
Daddy Yankee Named 2023 World Baseball Classic Global Ambassador
by Jeff McKay
March 13, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC has named DADDY YANKEE to be their global ambassador. In addition, the song “Chispa” produced by DADDY YANKEE and PLAY-N-SKILZ was named to be the WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC anthem, and will be featured across both the WBC & MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL social platforms.
In his role, DADDY YANKEE will also be featured in attendance at LOANDEPOT PARK in MIAMI and attend several games there.