WBC Ambassador

The WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC has named DADDY YANKEE to be their global ambassador. In addition, the song “Chispa” produced by DADDY YANKEE and PLAY-N-SKILZ was named to be the WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC anthem, and will be featured across both the WBC & MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL social platforms.

In his role, DADDY YANKEE will also be featured in attendance at LOANDEPOT PARK in MIAMI and attend several games there.

