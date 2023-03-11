The Celebration

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP PHILADELPHIA VP/Market Manager JOE BELL was surprised with a celebration in honor of the veteran radio executive’s 50th anniversary in broadcasting. The lunchtime event took place on FRIDAY, MARCH 10th, at the company’s stations in BALA CYNWYD, PA.

The ceremony included remarks from CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY and proclamations from the PHILADELPHIA CITY COUNCIL and its mayor, JIM KENNEY, as well as the presentation of a custom gold record plaque and a “JOE BELL 50” jersey from the 76ers by VP/Sales PAUL BLAKE on behalf of the cluster. The event concluded with a live performance by BIG MACHINE NASHVILLE recording artist DANIELLE BRADBERY.

The DAYTON, OH native became interested in a career in radio while attending high school, graduating in 1973 from the local broadcast college where BELL learned all aspects of radio broadcasting. His early career was launched working at small stations in INDIANA and KENTUCKY, where he first became interested in sales.

BELL has spent the past 25 years working at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, initially in FORT MYERS, FL, back in 1998, followed by MIAMI and now in PHILADELPHIA. He has led his stations to three NAB MARCONI awards, three CRYSTAL AWARDS, and two SERVICE TO AMERICA awards, along with numerous nominations.

Under his leadership, WMMR morning personalities PRESTON and STEVE have been inducted into the RADIO HALL OF FAME, legendary WMMR on-air hosts PIERRE ROBERT and WMGK morning man JOHN DeBELLA have been elected to the PHILADELPHIA MUSIC ALLIANCE’s RADIO ROW and WXTU morning show host ANDIE SUMMERS has won both a GRACIE and a CMA Award.

Said BEASLEY President BRUCE BEASLEY, “JOE and I have worked together for the last 25 years. It’s been a privilege to see him grow and evolve in the industry over the years.”

Added BELL, “I got into the business because it looked like fun. It was fun in 1973 and it’s still fun in 2023!”

