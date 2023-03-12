Sachs (Photo: LinkedIn)

TEAM COCO President and former MIDROLL MEDIA CEO ADAM SACHS has been promoted to SVP/Entertainment, Comedy and Podcasts at SIRIUSXM. The news was issued by SIRIUSXM as an exclusive through HOTPOD's INSIDER.

SACHS joined SIRIUSXM when the satellite, streaming, and podcasting company acquired CONAN O'BRIEN's TEAM COCO last MAY. He will report to Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN and replaces the former SVP/News, Talk & Entertainment MEGAN LIBERMAN, who has exited the company.

« see more Net News