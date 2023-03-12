Class Of 2023

During the opening day of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE TODAY (3/13), BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT artist KELSEA BALLERINI was on hand to announce the names of the six veteran broadcasters who will join the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME later this year. Accompanied by the HALL OF FAME's co-Chairs, Consultant JOEL RAAB and AUDACY's TIM ROBERTS, BALLERINI revealed that PAM GREEN, CHARLIE MORGAN, JOHN WILLYARD and the late WADE JESSEN will be inducted in the off-air radio category, while TRISH BIONDO and DOLLAR BILL LAWSON will be honored for their on-air contributions. (More on each of the honorees below.)

The HALL OF FAME recognizes those individuals who have made significant contributions to the Country radio and music industries over a 20-year period, 15 of which must have been spent in the Country format. The new class will be inducted on MONDAY, JULY 10th during a dinner at the VIRGIN NASHVILLE HOTEL.

Said RAAB, "We are thrilled to honor this year's inductees, whose contributions to the Country radio industry have been significant and impactful. Their contributions have helped shape the industry, and we look forward to recognizing their achievements at the induction ceremony later this year."

PAM GREEN began her career at WHN/NEW YORK in 1974, where she quickly ascended to the MD position, which she held for 13 years. After a year of working with RAAB's consultancy, she joined UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS (later WESTWOOD ONE) as Sr. Dir./Artist Relations.

WADE JESSEN's career began as an air personality in his native UTAH when he joined KSOP/SALT LAKE CITY. He worked at that station over two different stints before moving to WSM-A/NASHVILLE in 1987, where he served as MD. He later joined BILLBOARD, where he was Chart Manager for the Country, Christian, and Bluegrass formats. He played an instrumental role in adapting BILLBOARD's Hot Country Songs chart to reflect streaming, sales, and airplay combined to more accurately reflect consumption. He also helped create the magazine's Bluegrass music chart. JESSEN enters the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME posthumously, having passed away in 2015.

CHARLIE MORGAN's career began as an on-air personality for WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS, where he rose to handle both mornings and programming/operations, overseeing WFMS and Country sister station WGRL. In 2000, MORGAN became VP/Market Mgr. for the SUSQUEHANNA cluster, which eventually became a CUMULUS property. He next assumed SVP/Market Mgr. duties for the EMMIS/INDISAPOLIS cluster, which included Country WLHK (HANK FM), in 2009. In 2015, he added Market Mgr. responsibilities for the EMMIS NEW YORK station group. MORGAN's leadership includes a long tenure as a COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Board member, where he is a past Board President, and the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, where he currently serves as Board Chairman. In 2019, MORGAN was tapped as APPLE MUSIC's Global Head of Radio and Music Programming.

JOHN WILLYARD's induction into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME marks the first time an individual has been recognized for contributions in voice acting and imaging. WILLYARD's broadcasting career began in 1970, and in 1991, he caught the attention of Country radio consultant and 2012 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee RUSTY WALKER, who began recommending WILLYARD to clients as an imaging voice. His station list quickly grew to more than 100 Country outlets in all market sizes, a workload he has maintained for more than three decades. In addition to his work in radio imaging, WILLYARD's voice talents have expanded to include syndication, special artist release projects, and serving as the voice of the CMA Awards for 20 years.

TRISH BIONDO's radio and Country radio career started simultaneously at WUSN/CHICAGO while she was still in college. She began working in the station's research and promotions department, and later worked as a board operator. BIONDO also worked at several other CHICAGO radio stations, and gained her first NASHVILLE experience serving an internship at MTM RECORDS. After college, she returned to WUSN in various roles, including promotions, research, and MD. She joined the WUSN morning show and became a mainstay for 14 years, helping the station receive numerous industry awards. BIONDO later transitioned to middays on WUSN in 2006, earning multiple ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Personality of the Year nominations.

DOLLAR BILL LAWSON's radio career began in 1973, but his move to WZZK in his hometown of BIRMINGHAM in 1984 kicked off his long and successful tenure in the market. Initially serving as midday personality and Dir./Promotions, LAWSON spent 18 years at WZZK, 10 of those as a morning show host that consistently topped the rankings. When he switched to crosstown WDXB, his loyal fanbase followed, and he continued to achieve high ratings. LAWSON was previously honored with the CRB TOM RIVERS Humanitarian Award in 2019 for his charitable efforts.

