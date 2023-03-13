New Label Launch

WARNER RECORDS has started MAJOR RECORDINGS, a new Electronic Dance label headed by MOB CREATIVE marketing agency founder and former ULTRA MUSIC marketing executive SAM MOBAREK. MOBAREK will report to WARNER RECORDS' Co-Chairman & COO TOM CORSON and Co-Chairman & CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK.

CORSON and BAY-SCHUCK said in a joint statement, “Over the past few years, we’ve strategically built a strong presence in the dance music community and have had quite a bit of success in that space -- whether it’s with GRAMMY AWARD-winning trio RÜFÜS DU SOL or BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD winner & GRAMMY nominee ILLENIUM or DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA’s most recent #1 chart-topping hit, 'I’m Good (Blue).' Now, with MAJOR RECORDINGS, we’re doubling down, putting renewed energy and dedicated focus on supporting even more acts from around the world. SAM will be the driving force behind our success, helping us ensure that this music and these artists make a true global and cultural impact."

MOBAREK added, "At MAJOR RECORDINGS, we’re building a roster and team that reflects electronic culture and its roots in collaboration, integrity, inclusivity, and fun. We’re bringing the independent spirit of the genre and giving it the major resources it deserves, supporting the broad spectrum of people who create this sound and the family of fans who love it. Our goal is to collaborate with the most innovative and talented artists on the scene. Many thanks to TOM and AARON for giving me the opportunity to uplift and support our community."

MAJOR RECORDINGS' first signing is the duo PARISI, in partnership with PARLOPHONE’s FFRR.





Sam Mobarek (Photo: Lindsey Byrnes)





