NIGHTSCAPE VP/Events CHASON GOODWIN has joined NASHVILLE-based event marketing firm GRAYSCALE MARKETING as VP/Strategic Growth.

"We are thrilled to have CHASON on board as our Vice President of Strategic Growth," said VP/Communications JASON ZINSER. "His 15 years of experience in event operations, branding, sales, marketing, and activations bring a wealth of value to our team. We pride ourselves on being impactful, and we are confident that CHASON will play a critical role in helping us achieve this..”

GOODWIN said, "I am thrilled to contribute my expertise and creative talents to the company's impressive growth trajectory. Delivering exceptional service is my passion, and I am confident that my skills align perfectly with GRAYSCALE's mission to make a meaningful impact in the industry."

CEO TIM GRAY said, "Having wished to collaborate with CHASON for the past decade, I am elated to have him join our team finally. His remarkable reputation, exceptional expertise, and stalwart steadfastness will make CHASON a significant contributor to our team's continued success.”

Reach GOODWIN at Chason@Grayscalemarketing.com.

