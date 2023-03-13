New Show, Familiar Voices

A pair of former BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (DENVER SPORTS 104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER hosts have landed with MILE HIGH SPORTS Sports KQKS-HD3-K251CV (MILE HIGH SPORTS RADIO)/DENVER for a new afternoon show. SANDY CLOUGH and SHAWN DROTAR will be hosting 2-4p (MT) and will simulcast video at the station's website and app. The show replaces an hour of SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK and a sports betting show in the MILE HIGH lineup.

CEO NATE LUNDY, himself a former FAN PD, said, “This is like a gift from the sports talk gods. When the opportunity to work with two talented, intelligent talk show hosts falls in your lap you jump at the chance.”

“This is such a tremendous city for sports talk and the fans are some of the best in the country,” said CLOUGH. “After spending a few short months on the sidelines, I realized that I missed spending part of my day with those fans. I’m not only happy to be back on the air, but thrilled to have SHAWN again as my partner in crime.”

"As a COLORADO native, understanding the privilege -- and the expectations -- of hosting a sports-talk show in my own hometown has never been lost on me. To get back together with SANDY, the best that’s ever done it in DENVER, is not only a treat, but gives us the opportunity to once again provide a completely unique perspective to fans about every single team along the FRONT RANGE."

