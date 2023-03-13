Distrib Deal

CHRYSALIS RECORDS has signed a distribution deal with SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION. The global deal covers physical and digital distribution for the label's releases moving forward, including new music from LAURA MARLING, EMELI SANDÉ, BEN HARPER, WILLIAM THE CONQUEROR, THE WANDERING HEARTS, MARIKA HACKMAN, and GIA FORD. The deal debuts with the anthology "THE ENDLESS COLOURED WAYS -- THE SONGS OF NICK DRAKE." CHRYSALIS was relaunched as a new music label in 2020 under BLUE RAINCOAT MUSIC's ownership.

BLUE RAINCOAT MUSIC/CHRYSALIS CEO JEREMY LASCELLES said, "I have long been an admirer of the SECRETLY group of companies and the incredible music that they release on their various labels. Having gotten to know (co-founder) CHRIS SWANSON, we felt like kindred spirits with a lot of musical taste in common. So, when the moment came to reappraise our global distribution arrangements, it was clear to us that there was no better possible partner. ALISON WENHAM, our COO, has done a fantastic job pulling this deal together with CHRIS, (co-CEO) DARIUS (VAN ARMAN) and the SECRETLY team, and we think they will provide invaluable support to the CHRYSALIS roster of artists as we enter an exciting and busy phase of new releases."

VAN ARMAN added, "It is a great privilege to be working with the one and only CHRYSALIS RECORDS, who are independent (again), and who have released so many iconic albums over the last 55 years. The CHRYSALIS ethos has always been about putting artists, art and culture first, which aligns with everything that SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION is about. JEREMY, ALISON and the whole CHRYSALIS team are truly dedicated to being the most creatively nourishing home for the artists they partner with, and we're so honored to be what they feel is the right global distribution platform for their frontline artists."

Wenham, Van Arman, Lascelles



