SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC has named MYCHAL MAGUIRE Dir./Programming & Operations, overseeing Hip Hop WJMZ (103.7 JAMZ), Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98.1), Alternative WJMZ-HD2-W253BG (X98.5), and Classic Hits WJMZ-HD3-W258CB (AWESOME 99.5). MAGUIRE arrives from iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA, where, until JUNE 2022, he had been PD/middays at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT)/TAMPA and, previously, at then-Classic Hip Hop WMTX-HD2-W233AV-W256CT-W290BJ (THROWBACK 94.5-105.9-99.1).

MAGUIRE commented, "I am honored to lead the exceptional team there. I look forward to building upon the current success achieved and delivering great radio to GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG listeners."

SUMMITMEDIA Rhythmic Top 40 and Urban Brand And Content Leader MAURICE DEVOE added, "MYCHAL brings energy, drive and passion to every station he has been associated with. I’m excited to have his experience, expertise and perspective here in GREENVILLE, to serve our listeners and clients in the way they deserve."

